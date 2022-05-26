First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FMBH opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $761.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

