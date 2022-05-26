First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $194.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRC. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.14.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $149.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $136.31 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.