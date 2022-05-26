First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:FPA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.13. 839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $37.68.
