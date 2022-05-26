First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Up 204.8% in May

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 204.8% from the April 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,829. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.