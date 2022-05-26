First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DALI. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,209,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,785,000 after purchasing an additional 231,438 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,773,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.