First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FFA traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,353. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

