First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FFA traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,353. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
