First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 64.9% in May

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the April 30th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 476,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

