First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 64.9% in May

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the April 30th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (Get Rating)
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
