First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Short Interest Up 220.7% in May

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 220.7% from the April 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 46.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 43.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FAB stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $77.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.