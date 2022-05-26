First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 306.9% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.35 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.33 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.16.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.