First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Down 77.4% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FTXG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
