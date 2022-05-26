First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Down 77.4% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the April 30th total of 761,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTXG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

