First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ RFDI opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $56.57 and a 52-week high of $75.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000.

