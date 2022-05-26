First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 73.4% in May

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FYX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FYX stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $101.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.