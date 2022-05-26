First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Up 430.3% in May

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 430.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $32.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
