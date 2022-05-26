First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Up 430.3% in May

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 430.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $32.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000.

