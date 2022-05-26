First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Update

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the April 30th total of 433,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 891,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 1,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.78. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of First Wave BioPharma from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

