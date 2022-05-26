First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:FWBI opened at $0.32 on Thursday. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWBI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

