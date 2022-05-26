FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on the transport operator’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of FGP opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £963.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.39. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.74).
FirstGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.