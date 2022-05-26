FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on the transport operator’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £963.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.39. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 138 ($1.74).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

