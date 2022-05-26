FirstGroup (OTC:FGROF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FirstGroup (OTC:FGROF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

