FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 116 ($1.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price for the company.

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.62) on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 138 ($1.74). The stock has a market cap of £967.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.39.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

