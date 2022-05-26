Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Up 254.8% in May

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PFD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,424. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.0785 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

