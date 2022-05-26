Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 715,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 105,603 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

