Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluence Energy.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,144,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $950,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 889,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.