Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after buying an additional 213,547 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 58.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOCS opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

