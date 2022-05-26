Ford Motor (F) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

5/10/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $25.00.

4/27/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/25/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00.

4/21/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

4/1/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00.

F stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.12. 45,214,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,625,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.