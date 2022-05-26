Ford Motor (F) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ford Motor (NYSE: F) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

5/10/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $29.00 to $25.00.

4/27/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/25/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $21.00.

4/21/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

4/1/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00.

F stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 45,214,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,625,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

