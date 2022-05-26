Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) will report $146.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.05 million and the highest is $147.30 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $128.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $555.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.76 million to $556.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $611.26 million, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $616.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FORR opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.73 million, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

