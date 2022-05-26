Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 7,888 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total value of $2,240,980.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $6.98 on Thursday, reaching $294.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,139. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.67 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.55 and its 200-day moving average is $315.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

