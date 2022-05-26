Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $192,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $555,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $731,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FVT opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

