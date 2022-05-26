Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

FSM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

NYSE:FSM remained flat at $$3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,785,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

