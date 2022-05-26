Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will report sales of $498.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.30 million and the highest is $505.70 million. Forward Air posted sales of $420.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Air by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Forward Air by 20.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

