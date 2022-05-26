Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FORW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

