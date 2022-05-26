Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,263,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FORW opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.32.
About Forwardly
