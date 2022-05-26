Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.48 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) to report $399.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.90 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $328.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

FOXF opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.