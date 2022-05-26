Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) to report $399.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.90 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $328.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

FOXF opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.