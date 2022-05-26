Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.