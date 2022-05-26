Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the April 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE FT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $8.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
