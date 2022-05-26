Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Up 448.3% in May

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,293,600 shares, an increase of 448.3% from the April 30th total of 418,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 819.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRLOF opened at 0.98 on Thursday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of 0.82 and a 1-year high of 1.55.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

