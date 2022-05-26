Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of FRHC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Freedom has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $72.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Freedom by 10,469.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freedom by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Freedom by 18.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freedom by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

