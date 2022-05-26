Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of FRHC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Freedom has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $72.43.
Freedom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
