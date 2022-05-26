Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Freedom has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $72.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

