Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
NASDAQ FRHC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Freedom has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $72.43.
About Freedom
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.
