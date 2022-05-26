freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRTAF. Citigroup lowered their target price on freenet to €27.50 ($29.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on freenet from €22.00 ($23.40) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on freenet from €27.00 ($28.72) to €27.50 ($29.26) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered freenet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.