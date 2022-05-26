freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s current price.

FNTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.77) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.47) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

FNTN stock traded up €0.22 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €23.73 ($25.24). 258,772 shares of the stock traded hands. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.87.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

