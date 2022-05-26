Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.
Shares of FYBR stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $35.15.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
