Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 89.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 65.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 386,168 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
