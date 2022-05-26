Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 0.10. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 89.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 65.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 386,168 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 136,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.