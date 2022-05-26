FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

FSBW opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $235.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $155,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $255,401 over the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 99.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

