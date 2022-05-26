Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Lewis A. Fanger Acquires 16,083 Shares

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 16,083 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,462.98. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FLL stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 1,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 10.04. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a market cap of $246.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

