Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) to announce $226.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.80 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $217.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $930.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $943.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

