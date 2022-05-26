Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Funko has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $938.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $1,797,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.