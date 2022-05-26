Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.
Shares of Funko stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Funko has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $938.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 99,076 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $1,797,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,497,963 shares of company stock worth $29,257,864. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
