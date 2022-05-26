Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

FUTU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. 1,739,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576,735. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $181.44. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts forecast that Futu will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 65.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 769.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at about $4,233,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

