FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shiseido in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of SSDOY opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.30. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $76.04.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

