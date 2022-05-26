FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shiseido in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shiseido’s FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiseido from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shiseido Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
