FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Issued By SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.88. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on A. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

NYSE A opened at $120.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

