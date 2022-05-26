FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXP. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

NYSE BXP opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $102.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

