FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Liquidia Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Liquidia stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.33. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.78.

In other Liquidia news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $357,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,152,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,409.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe purchased 29,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $100,142.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,967,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,431 over the last three months. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $762,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Liquidia by 144.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 535.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 97,754 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $1,850,000. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.