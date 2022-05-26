FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues’ FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

BPCGY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Banco Comercial Portugues stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

