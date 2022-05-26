FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60).

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

